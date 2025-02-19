IIHM Pioneers Global AI Integration in Hospitality Education

The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), in collaboration with the International Hospitality Council (IHC), has announced a groundbreaking Global Knowledge Sharing Declaration on AI within the hospitality sector. This initiative, uniting 50 countries, is designed to integrate artificial intelligence into hospitality education and industry practices.

This effort, led by Dr. Suborno Bose, the influential founder of IIHM and CEO of IHC UK, was revealed during the closing ceremony of the 11th IIHM International Young Chef Olympiad 2025. Dr. Bose emphasized the importance of AI in hospitality, advocating for it as 'Advanced Intelligence' rather than artificial.

The ambitious declaration encourages 50 hospitality colleges to adopt AI-driven approaches in teaching and operations, aiming for enhanced guest experiences and operational efficiency. The initiative also seeks partnerships to bridge digital divides and promote sustainable tourism, reinforcing hospitality's core values of empathy and inclusivity.

