Left Menu

Curtailing Cinema Ads: Court Orders PVR INOX to Compensate for Delays

A district consumer court has ruled against theatre chain PVR INOX for delaying film screenings with excessive ads. The court ordered PVR INOX to pay punitive damages and emphasized the importance of respecting viewers' time. The case underscores the balance between business practices and consumer rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-02-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 11:23 IST
Curtailing Cinema Ads: Court Orders PVR INOX to Compensate for Delays
  • Country:
  • India

A district consumer court in Bengaluru has found the theatre chain PVR INOX guilty of delaying film screenings due to excessive advertisements, describing it as an 'unfair' trade practice.

The court mandated the multiplex to pay Rs one lakh in punitive damages and ensure that movie start times are clearly communicated to the audience.

This ruling came after a Bengaluru resident complained that a 4.05 pm movie showing was disrupted by a 25-minute advertisement run, causing schedule disruptions. The complainant was compensated with Rs 20,000 for the inconvenience and Rs 8,000 for legal costs.

PVR INOX defended its advertising practices by citing government regulations, which require public service announcements before films. However, the court pointed out that these are limited to 10 minutes as per guidelines.

Despite PVR INOX's claim that recording advertisements violated anti-piracy laws, the court refused to accept this, noting the recordings underscored a broader issue impacting moviegoers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025