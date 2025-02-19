Curtailing Cinema Ads: Court Orders PVR INOX to Compensate for Delays

A district consumer court in Bengaluru has found the theatre chain PVR INOX guilty of delaying film screenings due to excessive advertisements, describing it as an 'unfair' trade practice.

The court mandated the multiplex to pay Rs one lakh in punitive damages and ensure that movie start times are clearly communicated to the audience.

This ruling came after a Bengaluru resident complained that a 4.05 pm movie showing was disrupted by a 25-minute advertisement run, causing schedule disruptions. The complainant was compensated with Rs 20,000 for the inconvenience and Rs 8,000 for legal costs.

PVR INOX defended its advertising practices by citing government regulations, which require public service announcements before films. However, the court pointed out that these are limited to 10 minutes as per guidelines.

Despite PVR INOX's claim that recording advertisements violated anti-piracy laws, the court refused to accept this, noting the recordings underscored a broader issue impacting moviegoers.

