Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: A Timeless Warrior and Visionary Leader

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary at Shivneri Fort, where he celebrated Shivaji as not just a pioneering warrior but also a profound administrator who inculcated welfare governance. Fadnavis lauded Shivaji as a management guru and emphasized his role in instilling national pride and establishing 'Swarajya'.

The commemorative event saw a massive turnout of followers at the fort to participate in various proceedings, including the traditional 'cradle ceremony', underscoring the enduring influence of Shivaji Maharaj on his 395th birth anniversary. Officials stressed the significance of preserving Shivaji's forts, which they regard as sanctuaries of inspiration greater than temples.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar highlighted initiatives focusing on the restoration of Shivneri Fort, while Fadnavis revealed plans for 12 forts in Maharashtra to be considered for the UNESCO World Heritage Site status. Minister Ashish Shelar will lead a team that presents these architectural marvels in Paris, furthering Shivaji's legacy on a global platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)