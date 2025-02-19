Left Menu

Celebrating Legacy: Shivaji Maharaj as a Leadership Icon

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis honored Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, lauding him as a management guru and pioneer of the welfare state, on his birth anniversary. Fadnavis emphasized the importance of preserving Shivaji's forts, and warned against any disrespect towards the Maratha king.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, recognizing the Maratha king as a management guru and a model of governance. Joining him in the celebrations were Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, who participated in various ceremonies at Shivneri Fort.

Fadnavis underscored the vital role Shivaji Maharaj played in establishing 'Swarajya' and fostering national pride, while also pledging to preserve his forts from encroachment. He revealed that 12 forts have been nominated for UNESCO World Heritage Site status, as part of an initiative led by Prime Minister Modi.

Responding to derogatory remarks made about Shivaji Maharaj, Fadnavis strongly affirmed that such insults would not be tolerated. Additionally, he mentioned support for wider exposure of the film 'Chhava', highlighting Sambhaji Maharaj's historic contributions, though pointing out Maharashtra's abolishment of entertainment tax in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

