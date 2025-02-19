From Cobbler's Shop to Gandhi's Home: A Tale of Craftsmanship and Connection
Ramchet, a cobbler from Sultanpur, who taught shoe-making to Rahul Gandhi, was invited by the Congress leader to his home. The meeting strengthened their bond and opened new business avenues for Ramchet. Gandhi offered training for high-quality shoe-making and expressed admiration for the cobbler community.
In a heartfelt tale of mutual respect and opportunity, Ramchet, a cobbler from Sultanpur, found himself dining with the Gandhi family in New Delhi, months after having taught Congress leader Rahul Gandhi the art of shoe-making. The visit was punctuated by warm gestures, including a hug from Rahul Gandhi and a thoughtful meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
During the hour-long meeting, Rahul Gandhi offered advice and unveiled plans for business expansion. He encouraged Ramchet's son to pursue shoe craftsmanship on an international level, offering to train him in Delhi. This training would equip the family with skills to manufacture high-quality shoes suitable for export markets.
Reflecting on their initial meeting in July 2024, where Rahul Gandhi had spontaneously visited his shop, Ramchet expressed gratitude for the support and modern equipment he received. The narrative highlights the tangible impact of encouragement as Ramchet now runs two shops, attributing his success to the Gandhis' support and praise for the cobbler community's expertise.
