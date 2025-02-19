Left Menu

Mindy Kaling Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Celebrates Bond with BJ Novak

Mindy Kaling was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrating with friends including BJ Novak. Despite past romantic ties, their enduring friendship remains strong. Novak praised Kaling's accomplishments, while rumors about Novak's role in her children's lives persist, which Kaling consistently addresses.

Updated: 19-02-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 13:46 IST
Mindy Kaling (Photo/Instagram/@mindykaling). Image Credit: ANI
Actress and writer Mindy Kaling received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrating the occasion with friends, including former boyfriend BJ Novak. Kaling expressed heartfelt appreciation for Novak, noting their strong familial connection beyond their professional history.

Kaling, 45, and Novak, also 45, first met on the set of the television show 'The Office' in 2004, and they maintained an on-and-off romantic relationship until 2007. Despite these past dynamics, the two have sustained a close friendship, with Novak fulfilling the role of godparent to Kaling's three children.

During the induction ceremony, Novak lauded Kaling's myriad achievements, including her successful career as a showrunner and her role as a mother, friend, and mentor. Playfully, he commented on her lighter side, calling her 'very superficial' in jest. Kaling's children were not at the event, fueling ongoing speculation regarding Novak's relationship with her family—a topic she chooses to address directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

