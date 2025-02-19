Left Menu

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Goa's Protector from Portuguese Conversion

Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, credits Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for preventing the forced conversion of Goans to Christianity during Portuguese rule. Speaking at a function commemorating the Maratha ruler, Sawant emphasized how Shivaji's resistance preserved Goa's cultural integrity and remains an inspiration for modern governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, declared that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj played a crucial role in preserving Goa's cultural integrity by preventing widespread forced conversions to Christianity under Portuguese colonial rule.

Speaking at Farmagudi in Ponda, Sawant emphasized that Shivaji's reign allowed most of Goa to sidestep Portuguese domination, which lasted only in three talukas, Salcette, Bardez, and Tiswadi, for 450 years. In contrast, the rest of the region remained under Shivaji's protection.

Highlighting Shivaji Maharaj's military intervention to counter forced conversions in Bardez, Sawant stated that the Portuguese signed a treaty committing not to enforce religious conversion, thereby ensuring the preservation of local customs and traditions in most parts of Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

