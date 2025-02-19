'7 Days Live': A Reality Check with Anubhav Singh Bassi

JioHotstar has announced that stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi will host its new reality series, '7 Days Live'. The show will feature two contrasting social media creators living together under one roof for a week, streaming live from February 22.

The series promises 'unedited content', giving viewers an unscripted look at the dynamics between the creators. Bassi assures that the show will be full of entertainment, stating there will be no serious speeches, only candid moments and a bit of light-hearted leg-pulling.

Anubhav Singh Bassi, also an actor who debuted in the 2023 romantic comedy 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', expressed excitement for his first hosting gig, vowing to push participants' limits and explore infinite possibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)