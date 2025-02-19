Cultural Convergence at Itkhori Mahotsav: Celebrating Diversity
Jharkhand's Itkhori Mahotsav, inaugurated by Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar, highlights the cultural unity of Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain faiths. The festival, starting its journey in 2015, is set to grow with full state support. Itkhori is poised to become a cultural landmark with varied performances.
Jharkhand Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar officially opened the Itkhori Mahotsav, a three-day cultural event in the Chatra district. The festival serves as a testament to the historical significance and religious diversity of Itkhori, where Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain traditions converge.
Initiated in 2015 and designated as a state fair in 2016, the Mahotsav promises grandeur in future editions, according to Kumar. Positioned approximately 150 kilometers from Ranchi, Itkhori is revered as a mini temple town.
The ministry pledges to bolster the festival's prominence across Jharkhand, transforming it into a statewide cultural spectacle. The festival will feature various cultural programs, showcasing talent from local to national stages.
