Cultural Convergence at Itkhori Mahotsav: Celebrating Diversity

Jharkhand Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar officially opened the Itkhori Mahotsav, a three-day cultural event in the Chatra district. The festival serves as a testament to the historical significance and religious diversity of Itkhori, where Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain traditions converge.

Initiated in 2015 and designated as a state fair in 2016, the Mahotsav promises grandeur in future editions, according to Kumar. Positioned approximately 150 kilometers from Ranchi, Itkhori is revered as a mini temple town.

The ministry pledges to bolster the festival's prominence across Jharkhand, transforming it into a statewide cultural spectacle. The festival will feature various cultural programs, showcasing talent from local to national stages.

