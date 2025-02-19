Left Menu

Cultural Convergence at Itkhori Mahotsav: Celebrating Diversity

Jharkhand's Itkhori Mahotsav, inaugurated by Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar, highlights the cultural unity of Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain faiths. The festival, starting its journey in 2015, is set to grow with full state support. Itkhori is poised to become a cultural landmark with varied performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:18 IST
Cultural Convergence at Itkhori Mahotsav: Celebrating Diversity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar officially opened the Itkhori Mahotsav, a three-day cultural event in the Chatra district. The festival serves as a testament to the historical significance and religious diversity of Itkhori, where Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain traditions converge.

Initiated in 2015 and designated as a state fair in 2016, the Mahotsav promises grandeur in future editions, according to Kumar. Positioned approximately 150 kilometers from Ranchi, Itkhori is revered as a mini temple town.

The ministry pledges to bolster the festival's prominence across Jharkhand, transforming it into a statewide cultural spectacle. The festival will feature various cultural programs, showcasing talent from local to national stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025