Yogi Adityanath Defends Maha Kumbh Against Opposition Allegations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized opposition parties for undermining the Maha Kumbh, a significant cultural and spiritual event in India. Despite allegations of mismanagement, he emphasized the event's importance and the efforts by his government to ensure its success, highlighting cultural preservation and development in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has fiercely defended the Maha Kumbh against critical statements from opposition parties, accusing them of disrespecting the sacred event and promoting false narratives.

In a passionate assembly address, he stressed the Maha Kumbh's role as a crucial emblem of India's cultural and spiritual heritage, accusing opposition leaders of misleading the public. Despite claims of mismanagement, Adityanath assured citizens of the BJP government's commitment to making the event historic.

High-profile criticism came from the Samajwadi Party, Congress, RJD, and TMC, focusing on issues like stampedes and traffic woes. However, Adityanath reaffirmed his administration's dedication to preserving Sanatan Dharma's values, viewing such allegations as direct insults to India's spiritual fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

