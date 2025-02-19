Tree Planting Movement: Minister's Green Legacy

Union Rural Development and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has planted over 4,500 saplings in the past four years, urged people on Wednesday to mark special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries by planting trees to preserve the environment.

Reflecting on his four-year journey, Chouhan emphasized the importance of planting trees for environmental conservation, preventing soil erosion, and preserving water and life. He described the initiative as a growing people's movement, citing his ongoing pledge to plant saplings daily since February 19, 2021, beginning in Amarkantak.

Chouhan also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign as a part of India's environmental commitment. To commemorate four years of his initiative, Chouhan plans to plant saplings at Jatashankar in Chhatarpur alongside Jal Sakhis, who promote water conservation and hygiene.

