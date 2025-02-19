Left Menu

Tree Planting Movement: Minister's Green Legacy

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has planted over 4,500 saplings in a four-year effort to promote environmental conservation. Emphasizing tree planting on special occasions, he aspires for it to become a national movement, coinciding with PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:33 IST
Tree Planting Movement: Minister's Green Legacy
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Rural Development and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has planted over 4,500 saplings in the past four years, urged people on Wednesday to mark special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries by planting trees to preserve the environment.

Reflecting on his four-year journey, Chouhan emphasized the importance of planting trees for environmental conservation, preventing soil erosion, and preserving water and life. He described the initiative as a growing people's movement, citing his ongoing pledge to plant saplings daily since February 19, 2021, beginning in Amarkantak.

Chouhan also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign as a part of India's environmental commitment. To commemorate four years of his initiative, Chouhan plans to plant saplings at Jatashankar in Chhatarpur alongside Jal Sakhis, who promote water conservation and hygiene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025