Left Menu

Honoring Shivaji Maharaj: Legacy of Unity and Resistance

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 395th birth anniversary. He highlights Shivaji's unifying vision, resistance to orthodoxy, and commitment to social welfare. Sapkal calls for recognition of Shivaji's enduring inspiration and urges support for a film about Sambhaji Maharaj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:56 IST
Honoring Shivaji Maharaj: Legacy of Unity and Resistance
Shivaji Maharaj
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, marking the 395th anniversary of the Maratha Empire founder's birth. Speaking to the press, Sapkal emphasized Shivaji's lasting influence, noting his guerrilla strategies and inclusive leadership that transcended caste and community divisions.

Echoing Shivaji's struggle against both political adversaries and religious orthodoxy, Sapkal highlighted how the warrior king embraced progressive ideologies and prioritized the welfare of the masses. Drawing parallels with modern governance, he criticized elements that detract from Shivaji's ideals by opposing inclusivity.

Sapkal also urged the government to make the film 'Chhaava', portraying Shivaji's son Sambhaji Maharaj, tax-free. He stressed the symbolic importance of forts linked to Shivaji, advocating for their preservation alongside social schemes, reinforcing Maharashtra's cultural pride and identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025