Honoring Shivaji Maharaj: Legacy of Unity and Resistance

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, marking the 395th anniversary of the Maratha Empire founder's birth. Speaking to the press, Sapkal emphasized Shivaji's lasting influence, noting his guerrilla strategies and inclusive leadership that transcended caste and community divisions.

Echoing Shivaji's struggle against both political adversaries and religious orthodoxy, Sapkal highlighted how the warrior king embraced progressive ideologies and prioritized the welfare of the masses. Drawing parallels with modern governance, he criticized elements that detract from Shivaji's ideals by opposing inclusivity.

Sapkal also urged the government to make the film 'Chhaava', portraying Shivaji's son Sambhaji Maharaj, tax-free. He stressed the symbolic importance of forts linked to Shivaji, advocating for their preservation alongside social schemes, reinforcing Maharashtra's cultural pride and identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)