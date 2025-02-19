Governor Celebrates Kalki Dham's First Foundation Day with a Call for Community Spirit
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel celebrated the Shri Kalki Dham Temple's first foundation day, citing its construction's 18-year journey and the importance of donations for societal change. She also noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role, women's empowerment, and praised state-led initiatives under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel celebrated the first foundation day of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal. Speaking at the event, Governor Patel emphasized the temple's historic significance, which took 18 years to become a reality, and the vital role of community contributions.
Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts, Patel highlighted that much like the prime minister, Kalki Dham faced criticism during its journey. However, she stressed that donations are pivotal in driving societal change, inspired by the public-funded Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Governor Patel also praised the state government's achievements under CM Yogi Adityanath, noting efforts in education and women's empowerment. Her own contributions to the temple underscore a call for community unity and action, as she advocated for the transformative power of philanthropy.
