Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Raises Alarm Over Sangam Water Quality at Maha Kumbh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, citing concerns over water quality at the Sangam, traffic jams, and recent incidents. A report reveals high levels of faecal bacteria in the water, raising health concerns for thousands of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:14 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Raises Alarm Over Sangam Water Quality at Maha Kumbh
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party president, voiced serious concerns about the quality of water at the Sangam in Prayagraj, urging a thorough investigation by the Uttar Pradesh government.

A recent Central Pollution Control Board report highlighted alarming levels of faecal bacteria in the water during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, sparking health concerns.

Yadav criticized the Yogi Adityanath government's management of the event, citing traffic congestion, stampedes, and health issues among devotees, and emphasized the need for proper sanitation and safety arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025