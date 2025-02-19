Akhilesh Yadav Raises Alarm Over Sangam Water Quality at Maha Kumbh

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party president, voiced serious concerns about the quality of water at the Sangam in Prayagraj, urging a thorough investigation by the Uttar Pradesh government.

A recent Central Pollution Control Board report highlighted alarming levels of faecal bacteria in the water during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, sparking health concerns.

Yadav criticized the Yogi Adityanath government's management of the event, citing traffic congestion, stampedes, and health issues among devotees, and emphasized the need for proper sanitation and safety arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)