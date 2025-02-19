Madhya Pradesh Makes 'Chhaava' Tax-Free in Honor of Maratha Legacy
Madhya Pradesh announced the film 'Chhaava', based on Maratha king Sambhaji, will be tax-free in the state. Made during Shivaji Maharaj's 395th birth anniversary, the film features Vicky Kaushal. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauds the film's patriotic portrayal and exempts it from taxes as a tribute.
Updated: 19-02-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:03 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared the historical drama 'Chhaava' tax-free in the state. The announcement was made in Jabalpur, marking the 395th birth anniversary of Maratha Empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Yadav praised the film's depiction of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's sacrifices for the nation and religion. He questioned the need to tax such significant cinema.
Featuring actors Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, the movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan.
