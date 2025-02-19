Shivsrushti Theme Park Expansion: Fadnavis Announces New Funding

In a significant boost to cultural tourism, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has pledged Rs 50 crore for the development of Shivsrushti, a theme park in Pune dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The announcement coincided with the inauguration of the project's second phase, marking the birth anniversary of the revered Maratha king. Shivsrushti, originally envisioned by the late Babasaheb Purandare, aims to showcase Shivaji's life and values.

Reflecting on Shivaji's influence, Fadnavis emphasized the park's role in educating visitors about the king's humanitarian efforts and cultural contributions, such as establishing Marathi as the Maratha kingdom's official language. The park's next phases promise more attractions to continue this educational legacy.

