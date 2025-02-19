Left Menu

Shivsrushti Theme Park Expansion: Fadnavis Announces New Funding

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a Rs 50 crore fund for Shivsrushti's next phase, celebrating Chhatrapati Shivaji. Located in Pune, the park dispenses insights into Shivaji's legacy, highlighting his principles and cultural contributions. The second phase was inaugurated on Shivaji's birth anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to cultural tourism, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has pledged Rs 50 crore for the development of Shivsrushti, a theme park in Pune dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The announcement coincided with the inauguration of the project's second phase, marking the birth anniversary of the revered Maratha king. Shivsrushti, originally envisioned by the late Babasaheb Purandare, aims to showcase Shivaji's life and values.

Reflecting on Shivaji's influence, Fadnavis emphasized the park's role in educating visitors about the king's humanitarian efforts and cultural contributions, such as establishing Marathi as the Maratha kingdom's official language. The park's next phases promise more attractions to continue this educational legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

