Farmers Clash with Police: A Night of Protest in Thessaloniki
In Thessaloniki, protesting farmers clashed briefly with police while attempting to breach security near a venue where the Prime Minister was speaking. The protesters, traveling from central Greece, used tractors to block roads, demonstrating against inadequate government support post-floods and climate change challenges.
- Country:
- Greece
In Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, tensions flared late Wednesday as protesting farmers clashed briefly with police. The incident occurred near a venue where Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was addressing an audience.
No injuries or arrests were immediately reported following the attempt by more than 1,000 protesters, accompanied by around 50 tractors, to breach security cordons. The demonstrators, who traveled from central Greece, used their vehicles to block central roads, igniting a nighttime rally marked by black flags and flashing lights.
These protests echo widespread discontent across Europe, as Greek farming associations demand government assistance for losses attributed to climate change. The movement has gained significant traction in Thessaly, central Greece, where farmers face ongoing challenges following catastrophic floods in late 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Building the Resistance: Nationwide Protests Against Trump's Early Actions
Medicine Shortage Intensifies Amidst Bunker Demolitions and Road Protests in Kurram District
Sonalika Tractors Breaks Records with Highest January Sales in 2025
Protests Erupt Over Tamil Nadu Fishermen Detained by Sri Lankan Navy
Protests Erupt Over Controversial UGC Draft Rules in Delhi