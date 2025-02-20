Left Menu

The Last of Us Season 2: Epic Return on HBO

The second season of 'The Last of Us' will premiere on HBO on April 13. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the show continues five years after the first season. Set in a perilous post-civilisation world, the series sees new cast members and promises intense drama.

The much-anticipated season two of 'The Last of Us' is set to premiere on HBO come April 13, the cable network confirmed. This hit series, anchored by stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is based on the popular PlayStation video game of the same name and debuted in 2023.

The inaugural season's success led to this renewal, with HBO teasing fans with the message: 'Every path has a price. #TheLastOfUs returns April 13 on Max,' alongside character posters. In a world devastated 20 years prior, the narrative follows a hardened survivor, Joel, played by Pascal, as he escorts 14-year-old Ellie, played by Ramsey, from a strict quarantine zone.

The upcoming season thrusts them into deeper conflict and danger. Recurring actors Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley return, joined by newcomers including Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, and veteran Catherine O'Hara in a guest role. Under the stewardship of creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, 'The Last of Us' is produced by PlayStation Productions and associated partners.

