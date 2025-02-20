Mohanlal Set to Return in 'Drishyam 3': Suspenseful Saga Continues
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal confirmed his return for 'Drishyam 3' with director Jeethu Joseph, continuing the intense crime thriller saga. The 'Drishyam' series has gained widespread acclaim and has been remade in multiple languages after the first two films achieved significant success at the box office.
Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal announced on Thursday that he will reunite with filmmaker Jeethu Joseph for a third installment of the acclaimed crime thriller franchise 'Drishyam'.
The actor, set to appear in 'L2: Empuraan', shared the exciting news on his official X page, revealing the title 'Drishyam 3' with the tagline, 'The Past Never Stays Silent'.
The original 'Drishyam' film, which premiered in 2013 under Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas, became a chart-topping hit. Its sequel, 'Drishyam 2', released in 2022, ended with a suspense-filled cliffhanger, prompting remakes in various languages including Hindi and Mandarin.
