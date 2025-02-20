Mohanlal Set to Return in 'Drishyam 3': Suspenseful Saga Continues

Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal announced on Thursday that he will reunite with filmmaker Jeethu Joseph for a third installment of the acclaimed crime thriller franchise 'Drishyam'.

The actor, set to appear in 'L2: Empuraan', shared the exciting news on his official X page, revealing the title 'Drishyam 3' with the tagline, 'The Past Never Stays Silent'.

The original 'Drishyam' film, which premiered in 2013 under Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas, became a chart-topping hit. Its sequel, 'Drishyam 2', released in 2022, ended with a suspense-filled cliffhanger, prompting remakes in various languages including Hindi and Mandarin.

