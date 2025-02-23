Controversy Erupts at Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan

Sanjay Raut, a prominent leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has demanded an explanation from the organizers of the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Delhi regarding remarks made by fellow party member Neelam Gorhe. Gorhe, at the event, had accused the Uddhav Thackeray faction of attaining positions through money, including lavish gifts like Mercedes cars.

Raut expressed his concerns through a public letter to Usha Tambe, the chairperson of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal. He criticized the event for deviating from its literary roots, suggesting it was influenced by political pressures, which he believes misused the platform meant for literature. He has questioned who should be held accountable for such political tensions.

The call for an apology looms large if the event wasn't conducted with proper endorsement from the Sahitya Mandal. Raut's letter, made public on social media, mentioned Gorhe's confession to having allegedly paid a hefty sum and gifting a car to participate. The controversy casts shadows on the reputation of the Mahamandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)