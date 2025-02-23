Left Menu

Savoring Delhi: A Culinary Journey Through 'Zaiqa-e-Dilli' Festival

The 'Zaiqa-e-Dilli' festival showcases Delhi’s iconic street food at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar. Featuring specialties from renowned spots like Jama Masjid and Lajpat Nagar, the event offers over 100 dishes, bringing authentic flavors to a luxurious setting. The festival runs until March 2.

'Zaiqa-e-Dilli', a food festival celebrating the rich culinary heritage of Delhi, is underway at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar.

The event showcases the best of Delhi's street food culture, featuring momos from Majnu Ka Tila, kebabs from Karol Bagh, and more all within a luxurious setting. Executive Chef Roushan Sharma emphasizes capturing the essence of Delhi's unparalleled love for food.

The festival, offering an extensive buffet of over 100 dishes from iconic food spots, transforms the dining experience into a flavorful journey through the capital's renowned street vendors' offerings like 'bhel puri' and 'chuski'. Running until March 2, it's priced at Rs 2,699 per person, excluding taxes.

