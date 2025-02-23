Savoring Delhi: A Culinary Journey Through 'Zaiqa-e-Dilli' Festival

'Zaiqa-e-Dilli', a food festival celebrating the rich culinary heritage of Delhi, is underway at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar.

The event showcases the best of Delhi's street food culture, featuring momos from Majnu Ka Tila, kebabs from Karol Bagh, and more all within a luxurious setting. Executive Chef Roushan Sharma emphasizes capturing the essence of Delhi's unparalleled love for food.

The festival, offering an extensive buffet of over 100 dishes from iconic food spots, transforms the dining experience into a flavorful journey through the capital's renowned street vendors' offerings like 'bhel puri' and 'chuski'. Running until March 2, it's priced at Rs 2,699 per person, excluding taxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)