Entertainment Shines at Global Festivals: Awards and Insights
Keke Palmer's acclaimed performance in 'One of Them Days' earned her the entertainer of the year award at the NAACP Image Awards. Archie Madekwe sheds light on male power dynamics in 'Lurker'. Norwegian drama 'Dreams (Sex Love)' wins Berlinale's top prize, while Sam Riley discusses his role in the noir film 'Islands'.
At the 56th NAACP Image Awards, Keke Palmer was hailed as entertainer of the year for her role in the 2025 film 'One of Them Days'. Critics praised Palmer's performance, with the film receiving a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Meanwhile, British actor Archie Madekwe spoke at the Berlin Film Festival about the portrayal of male power dynamics in the thriller 'Lurker'. Madekwe highlighted the dominance of male influence in the music industry as he prepared for his role.
In other Berlinale news, the Norwegian drama 'Dreams (Sex Love)' directed by Dag Johan Haugerud claimed the Golden Bear. The film, starring Ella Overbye, is a deep dive into a young woman's emotional journey. Additionally, Sam Riley reflected on his character in 'Islands', sharing personal experiences of potential and redemption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
