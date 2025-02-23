Left Menu

Entertainment Shines at Global Festivals: Awards and Insights

Keke Palmer's acclaimed performance in 'One of Them Days' earned her the entertainer of the year award at the NAACP Image Awards. Archie Madekwe sheds light on male power dynamics in 'Lurker'. Norwegian drama 'Dreams (Sex Love)' wins Berlinale's top prize, while Sam Riley discusses his role in the noir film 'Islands'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 18:30 IST
Entertainment Shines at Global Festivals: Awards and Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the 56th NAACP Image Awards, Keke Palmer was hailed as entertainer of the year for her role in the 2025 film 'One of Them Days'. Critics praised Palmer's performance, with the film receiving a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, British actor Archie Madekwe spoke at the Berlin Film Festival about the portrayal of male power dynamics in the thriller 'Lurker'. Madekwe highlighted the dominance of male influence in the music industry as he prepared for his role.

In other Berlinale news, the Norwegian drama 'Dreams (Sex Love)' directed by Dag Johan Haugerud claimed the Golden Bear. The film, starring Ella Overbye, is a deep dive into a young woman's emotional journey. Additionally, Sam Riley reflected on his character in 'Islands', sharing personal experiences of potential and redemption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025