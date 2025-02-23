Surajkund International Crafts Mela: A Cultural Tapestry of Global Crafts

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad, Haryana, has become emblematic of the state's rich cultural heritage, according to Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. This annual event prominently features art, craftsmanship, and talent from artisans across India and worldwide.

Attracting a record number of participants, the fair concluded its latest edition, marking a new high in international engagement with 44 countries participating, a significant increase since its first international foray in 2015 with just 20 countries involved.

The Surajkund Mela, alongside the Kurukshetra International Gita Jayanti Festival, is drawing global acclaim to Haryana, with tourism numbers soaring yearly. As such, it stands as a national pride and an integral part of Haryana's cultural identity, according to officials.

