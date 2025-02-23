Surajkund International Crafts Mela: A Cultural Tapestry of Global Crafts
The Surajkund International Crafts Mela, an annual event in Faridabad, Haryana, acts as a showcase for artisan talent and art from India and beyond. It symbolizes Haryana's cultural identity, drawing increasing global participation each year, including 44 countries in its latest edition.
The Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad, Haryana, has become emblematic of the state's rich cultural heritage, according to Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. This annual event prominently features art, craftsmanship, and talent from artisans across India and worldwide.
Attracting a record number of participants, the fair concluded its latest edition, marking a new high in international engagement with 44 countries participating, a significant increase since its first international foray in 2015 with just 20 countries involved.
The Surajkund Mela, alongside the Kurukshetra International Gita Jayanti Festival, is drawing global acclaim to Haryana, with tourism numbers soaring yearly. As such, it stands as a national pride and an integral part of Haryana's cultural identity, according to officials.
