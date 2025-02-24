Pope Francis' Health Battles: A Global Outpouring of Support

Pope Francis, aged 88, is in critical condition due to pneumonia and initial kidney failure, though he remains conscious and attended Mass on Sunday. The Vatican reports his early-stage kidney failure is under control, and the pontiff is receiving oxygen but has not suffered further respiratory episodes.

Global support is pouring in, from his homeland Argentina to religious and secular figures around the world. In New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan remarked on the pope's fragile health, acknowledging the gravity of the situation despite Vatican assurances. Pope Francis' condition has sparked discussions about his potential resignation.

Doctors express concern about sepsis, a severe infection that poses a grave risk to the pope, though no signs of it were detected as of Friday. Recent papal reforms, including revised funeral rites and new cardinal appointments, indicate Francis' awareness of his advancing age and fragility.

(With inputs from agencies.)