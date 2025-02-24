Keke Palmer Shines as Entertainer of the Year

In entertainment news, Keke Palmer has been awarded entertainer of the year at the 56th NAACP Image Awards. Palmer captivated audiences with her role in 'One of Them Days,' where she starred alongside R&B singer SZA and actor Katt Williams. The film, a 2025 tragicomedy, has earned a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, highlighting Palmer's stunning performance.

In Europe, Norwegian director Dag Johan Haugerud's 'Dreams (Sex Love)' has won the Golden Bear top prize at the 75th Berlin Film Festival. The coming-of-age drama follows a young woman's first romantic interest in a teacher, with themes of emotional and physical intimacy. This film is the final installment in Haugerud's trilogy.

Both Palmer and Haugerud have received significant acclaim, elevating the standards of performance and narrative storytelling in the entertainment industry.

