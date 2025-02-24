31st Annual SAG Awards: A Night of Winning Performances

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrated the best performances in film and television, with the ceremony broadcast live on Netflix. Noteworthy honorees for the night included Timothée Chalamet for Best Male Actor in a Leading Role and Demi Moore for Best Female Actor in a Leading Role.

Among the winners in the supporting roles category, Kieran Culkin stood out as Best Male Actor, while Zoe Saldaña received the award for Best Female Actor. The event also acknowledged outstanding ensembles with Conclave taking Best Cast in a Motion Picture.

In the television categories, Shogun claimed Best Ensemble in a Drama Series and Only Murders in the Building won Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Individual acting accolades went to Martin Short and Jean Smart for their roles in comedy, with Colin Farrell and Jessica Gunning recognized for their performances in a television movie or limited series.

