Left Menu

31st Annual SAG Awards: A Night of Winning Performances

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards recognized outstanding performances in film and television. Notable winners include Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, and Martin Short. Awards were presented for categories like best cast, drama, and comedy series, highlighting the stellar talents of the entertainment industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 09:40 IST
31st Annual SAG Awards: A Night of Winning Performances

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrated the best performances in film and television, with the ceremony broadcast live on Netflix. Noteworthy honorees for the night included Timothée Chalamet for Best Male Actor in a Leading Role and Demi Moore for Best Female Actor in a Leading Role.

Among the winners in the supporting roles category, Kieran Culkin stood out as Best Male Actor, while Zoe Saldaña received the award for Best Female Actor. The event also acknowledged outstanding ensembles with Conclave taking Best Cast in a Motion Picture.

In the television categories, Shogun claimed Best Ensemble in a Drama Series and Only Murders in the Building won Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Individual acting accolades went to Martin Short and Jean Smart for their roles in comedy, with Colin Farrell and Jessica Gunning recognized for their performances in a television movie or limited series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025