Tourism as India's Timeless Tradition

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted tourism as a core part of India's identity, emphasizing its historic depth. Speaking at an event in Odisha, he remarked on the growth of tourism post-COVID and praised the advancements in India's commutation infrastructure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-02-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 00:27 IST
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday emphasized that tourism is a fundamental part of India's heritage, a practice that has endured for thousands of years. His comments were made at an event organized by the Odisha tourism department in partnership with FICCI.

Shekhawat pointed out that landmarks like the Kedarnath Temple, built 2,500 years ago, symbolize India's longstanding cultural journeys. He noted that with increased disposable income, Indians have historically opted to travel to spiritual and tourist sites, a trend that has surged after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Praising the central government, Shekhawat stated that global perspectives of India have shifted due to rapid development over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He highlighted the essential role of robust commutation networks in tourism growth, noting a significant transformation in this sector over the last ten years in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

