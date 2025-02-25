Left Menu

Pope Francis Battles Pneumonia: A Beacon of Resilience

Pope Francis, currently in critical condition with pneumonia, shows slight improvement. He resumed work, including contacting a parish in Gaza City. Despite his guarded prognosis, spirits remain high as nightly prayers occur in St. Peter's Square. His longest hospitalization as pope continues, following previous bronchitis complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 25-02-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 00:59 IST
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis remains in critical condition with pneumonia but has shown slight improvement, according to the Vatican's recent updates. Despite this, he has resumed some work activities, including reaching out to a parish in Gaza City amidst ongoing conflicts there.

The Vatican's evening report reflects a more optimistic tone, highlighting that the 88-year-old Pope has not experienced further respiratory crises since Saturday. Although still using supplemental oxygen, the amount required has been slightly reduced, and other health indicators remain stable.

Nighttime prayers for the Pope's health have been initiated in St. Peter's Square, underlining the global concern for his well-being. This marks his longest hospitalization period due to complications from bronchitis, which doctors warn could lead to sepsis, though no signs have been reported so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

