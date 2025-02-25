The Hero Behind the Limo: Clint Hill's Legacy of Courage and Service

Clint Hill, the distinguished U.S. Secret Service agent celebrated for his courageous actions during the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, has passed away at the age of 93, according to a family statement on Monday.

Hill, whose heroism on November 22, 1963, turned him into a symbol of bravery worldwide, was captured on film sprinting towards the presidential limousine to protect the stricken president and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. He lived with the burden of whether his quick action could have averted tragedy.

A native of North Dakota, Hill served in the Secret Service during multiple administrations. He battled years of personal demons but found some solace later in life by revisiting key moments of the assassination. Hill co-authored several books about his presidential protection experiences.

