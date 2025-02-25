Left Menu

Captivating Screen Moments: SAG Awards Recap and Entertainment Highlights

In a week of captivating entertainment news, Jane Fonda received the SAG Life Achievement Award, and Keke Palmer was named entertainer of the year at the NAACP Image Awards. The 'Berlin ER' series premiered on Apple TV+, showcasing Berlin's gritty medical scene. Roberta Flack passed away, commemorated for her legendary music career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 02:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week in entertainment saw Jane Fonda being honored with the prestigious 2025 SAG Life Achievement Award for her extensive contributions to film and television. Her vibrant spirit was evident as she declared, 'I'm not done.'

Keke Palmer's stellar performance in the film 'One of Them Days' earned her the entertainer of the year award at the 56th NAACP Image Awards. Critics praised her role, marking a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards also recognized 'Conclave' with top honors, while Timothee Chalamet's portrayal of Bob Dylan stood out. Meanwhile, music morphed into mourning as Grammy-winner Roberta Flack passed away at 88.

(With inputs from agencies.)

