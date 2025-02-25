Captivating Screen Moments: SAG Awards Recap and Entertainment Highlights

This week in entertainment saw Jane Fonda being honored with the prestigious 2025 SAG Life Achievement Award for her extensive contributions to film and television. Her vibrant spirit was evident as she declared, 'I'm not done.'

Keke Palmer's stellar performance in the film 'One of Them Days' earned her the entertainer of the year award at the 56th NAACP Image Awards. Critics praised her role, marking a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards also recognized 'Conclave' with top honors, while Timothee Chalamet's portrayal of Bob Dylan stood out. Meanwhile, music morphed into mourning as Grammy-winner Roberta Flack passed away at 88.

