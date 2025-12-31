Left Menu

Breakthrough 3D Microscope Surgery: Revolutionizing Glaucoma Treatment in India

A leading Army hospital in Delhi conducted India's inaugural 3D flex aqueous angiography with iStent, combining advanced imaging with minimally invasive glaucoma surgery. This breakthrough procedure offers unprecedented real-time visualization, improving precision and outcomes in treating glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness.

A leading Army hospital in Delhi has achieved a significant milestone by performing India's first 3D flex aqueous angiography with iStent. This pioneering procedure merges advanced imaging technology with minimally invasive glaucoma surgery. Using a state-of-the-art 3D operating microscope, the breakthrough allows unprecedented real-time visualization of aqueous outflow pathways.

The innovative approach enhances precision in surgical interventions, thereby significantly improving patient outcomes. Recognized as a landmark achievement by the defense ministry, the procedure represents a strategic advancement for the Armed Forces Medical Services in global ophthalmic care.

Glaucoma, a silent and leading cause of irreversible blindness, has long posed challenges to clinicians. The successful integration of 3D angiography sets a new benchmark in glaucoma care, ensuring better intraoperative imaging and enhancing the long-term vision and operational readiness of the armed forces community.

