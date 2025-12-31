Uncontested Triumph: BJP Women Candidates Secure Victory in KDMC Elections
In the KDMC elections, two BJP women candidates, Rekha Chaudhary and Asawari Kedar Navare, won unopposed, marking significant gains for the party in Maharashtra's Thane district. The victories are hailed as a reflection of trust and recognition of their commitment to local issues over the past decade.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable turn for the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation elections, BJP's women candidates have gained an early victory in Maharashtra's Thane district.
Rekha Chaudhary and newcomer Asawari Kedar Navare clinched their wards unopposed, securing positions even before the electoral battle commenced. Their success underscores the party's grassroots impact, according to state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan.
The unopposed victories reflect voter confidence and community trust, emphasized further by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who viewed the outcome as a significant endorsement ahead of the broader municipal polls scheduled for January 15.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KDMC
- elections
- BJP
- Rekha Chaudhary
- Asawari Kedar Navare
- Maharashtra
- Thane
- unopposed
- victory
- RSS
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Extends New Year Eve's Hospitality Hours
Swabhimani Party Backs Maha Vikas Aghadi in Key Maharashtra Elections
Foiled Heist: Police Nab Four at Maharashtra Bar
Thane Civic Polls Shake Shiv Sena as Ticket Denials Stir Controversy
Fake Aadhaar Card Racket Exposed in Maharashtra's Tiger Reserve