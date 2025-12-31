Left Menu

Uncontested Triumph: BJP Women Candidates Secure Victory in KDMC Elections

In the KDMC elections, two BJP women candidates, Rekha Chaudhary and Asawari Kedar Navare, won unopposed, marking significant gains for the party in Maharashtra's Thane district. The victories are hailed as a reflection of trust and recognition of their commitment to local issues over the past decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 31-12-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 12:40 IST
In a remarkable turn for the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation elections, BJP's women candidates have gained an early victory in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Rekha Chaudhary and newcomer Asawari Kedar Navare clinched their wards unopposed, securing positions even before the electoral battle commenced. Their success underscores the party's grassroots impact, according to state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan.

The unopposed victories reflect voter confidence and community trust, emphasized further by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who viewed the outcome as a significant endorsement ahead of the broader municipal polls scheduled for January 15.

