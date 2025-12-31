Left Menu

Versatize Coin Revolutionizes Blockchain with BC Hyper Chain

Versatize Coin operates on BC Hyper Chain, bridging utility and governance. PN Software Tech oversees, enhancing stability and innovation. Managed by Prosanta Nag, the ecosystem includes BC SWAP for decentralized exchanges, forming a comprehensive blockchain infrastructure supporting token utilities and integrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 31-12-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 12:49 IST
  Country:
  • United States

Versatize Coin (VTCN) emerges as a pivotal digital asset in the BC Hyper Chain, supporting both network utility and application-level interactions. Managed by PN Software Tech Pvt. Ltd., the ecosystem emphasizes clear governance and responsible growth.

Recently, CEO and founder Mr. Prosanta Nag announced BC SWAP—an official decentralized exchange application, reinforcing the ecosystem's liquidity and scalability. Developed by PN Software, it integrates seamlessly with the BC Hyper Chain infrastructure.

The platform, accessible via web and Android, aligns with blockchain standards, offering decentralized access to its users. BC Hyper Chain supports decentralized applications and token utilities, forming a robust foundation for Web3 initiatives, explained Mr. Nag.

