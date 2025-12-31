Left Menu

Diplomatic Breakthrough: Cambodia and Thailand Ease Tensions with Prisoner Release

Thailand released 18 Cambodian prisoners of war, held for five months, under a ceasefire agreement to end border conflict. Stipulated by defense ministers, it demonstrates goodwill and adherence to international humanitarian principles. Cambodia sees this as vital for normalizing relations, stepping toward peace after territorial disputes, driven by nationalistic fervor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 31-12-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 12:41 IST
Diplomatic Breakthrough: Cambodia and Thailand Ease Tensions with Prisoner Release
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a significant diplomatic move, Thailand on Wednesday released 18 Cambodian prisoners of war who had been held for five months. This release is part of a ceasefire agreement that the neighboring countries signed to cease extended hostilities along their shared border.

After a five-month stretch marked by intense battles and propaganda warfare, the release was solidified under an agreement reached by the defense ministers of Thailand and Cambodia. Official statements from both countries highlight a commitment to peace, stability, and a positive forward momentum in bilateral relations.

The soldiers' detention initially served to fuel nationalist fervor in Cambodia, yet their release is now being viewed as a step toward restoring harmony. Although initial accounts differed on the circumstances of capture, this action underscores a mutual desire to resolve territorial disputes peacefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating the IBC Crunch: Challenges in India's Insolvency Framework

Navigating the IBC Crunch: Challenges in India's Insolvency Framework

 India
2
Allegations of Insecurity for Women in West Bengal

Allegations of Insecurity for Women in West Bengal

 India
3

Digital Lending Surge: India's 2025 Financial Revolution

 Global
4
India's Diplomatic Tribute: Jaishankar Honors Khaleda Zia's Legacy

India's Diplomatic Tribute: Jaishankar Honors Khaleda Zia's Legacy

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025