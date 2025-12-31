Diplomatic Breakthrough: Cambodia and Thailand Ease Tensions with Prisoner Release

In a significant diplomatic move, Thailand on Wednesday released 18 Cambodian prisoners of war who had been held for five months. This release is part of a ceasefire agreement that the neighboring countries signed to cease extended hostilities along their shared border.

After a five-month stretch marked by intense battles and propaganda warfare, the release was solidified under an agreement reached by the defense ministers of Thailand and Cambodia. Official statements from both countries highlight a commitment to peace, stability, and a positive forward momentum in bilateral relations.

The soldiers' detention initially served to fuel nationalist fervor in Cambodia, yet their release is now being viewed as a step toward restoring harmony. Although initial accounts differed on the circumstances of capture, this action underscores a mutual desire to resolve territorial disputes peacefully.

