Vibrant Celebrations at Ram Temple: Pran Pratishtha Anniversary Marks New Milestone

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh marked the second anniversary of Pran Pratishtha by hoisting a flag at Annapurna Temple within the Ram Temple complex.

Joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh also participated in prayers and religious rituals that commemorate crucial milestones for the Ram Temple.

The anniversary highlights include the previously held saffron flag-hoisting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrating the temple's complete construction, with the events drawing massive crowds of devotees, estimated to reach up to six lakh over the anniversary period.