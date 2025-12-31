Left Menu

Vibrant Celebrations at Ram Temple: Pran Pratishtha Anniversary Marks New Milestone

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted a flag at the Ram Temple complex during the Pran Pratishtha anniversary celebrations. Accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh engaged in rituals and prayers. The event marked two years since the idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated, drawing large numbers of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 31-12-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 12:53 IST
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh marked the second anniversary of Pran Pratishtha by hoisting a flag at Annapurna Temple within the Ram Temple complex.

Joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh also participated in prayers and religious rituals that commemorate crucial milestones for the Ram Temple.

The anniversary highlights include the previously held saffron flag-hoisting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrating the temple's complete construction, with the events drawing massive crowds of devotees, estimated to reach up to six lakh over the anniversary period.

