Lost Connections: A Mother and Daughter Reunite After 40 Years of Searching

Edita Bizama reunited with her daughter, Adamary Garcia, 40 years after she was taken during Chile's dictatorship. Garcia was adopted abroad amidst a governmental push to reduce poverty through international adoptions. Connecting Roots, a Texas NGO, facilitated their reunion, highlighting the emotional impact and urgency for such families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Edita Bizama and her daughter, Adamary Garcia, reunited after being separated for over 40 years due to a controversial adoption practice during Chile's Pinochet dictatorship. Children, including Garcia, were taken from their parents and sent for international adoption to purportedly reduce child poverty.

Garcia, adopted by a family in Florida and now living in Puerto Rico, was unaware of her origins. A Texas-based NGO, Connecting Roots, led by Tyler Graf, helped trace her lineage back to Bizama in Chile using DNA testing and other resources.

The reunion marks a poignant chapter in both their lives, as Garcia embraces her cultural roots while supporting her birth mother's story. The government, conscious of aging biological parents, supports the efforts of Connecting Roots to restore lost connections before time runs out.

(With inputs from agencies.)

