Maha Kumbh: A Cultural Confluence at Mahashivratri

The Maha Kumbh, a grand religious festival, peaks with the Mahashivratri 'snan' amidst tight security and logistical arrangements. Over 64 crore pilgrims have gathered, marking a record attendance.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is actively overseeing the event, ensuring the safety and smooth flow of pilgrims. An advisory has been issued for devotees to use nearby ghats to avoid congestion at the Sangam.

The event, recognized by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage, showcases India's rich traditions. The authorities have implemented stringent security measures, deploying thousands of personnel and surveillance systems to ensure the safety of devotees.

