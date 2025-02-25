Maha Kumbh: A Cultural Confluence at Mahashivratri
The Maha Kumbh celebrations, culminating with a Mahashivratri holy dip, have attracted over 64 crore pilgrims. With extensive security and logistical arrangements in place, the event is recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage. Authorities are ensuring a safe and seamless experience for all attendees.
- Country:
- India
The Maha Kumbh, a grand religious festival, peaks with the Mahashivratri 'snan' amidst tight security and logistical arrangements. Over 64 crore pilgrims have gathered, marking a record attendance.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is actively overseeing the event, ensuring the safety and smooth flow of pilgrims. An advisory has been issued for devotees to use nearby ghats to avoid congestion at the Sangam.
The event, recognized by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage, showcases India's rich traditions. The authorities have implemented stringent security measures, deploying thousands of personnel and surveillance systems to ensure the safety of devotees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devotees Flock to Maha Kumbh Mela for Sacred Dip in Triveni Sangam Amid Unprecedented Crowds
Tragic Return: Fatal Accidents Strike Pilgrims Coming from Maha Kumbh
Maha Kumbh 2023: A Record-Breaking Spiritual Gathering at Sangam
Tragedy on Roads: Maha Kumbh Mela Pilgrims Face Fatal Accidents
Maha Kumbh Flocks Swell: Record Pilgrims at Triveni Sangam for Magh Purnima