Maha Kumbh: A Cultural Confluence at Mahashivratri

The Maha Kumbh celebrations, culminating with a Mahashivratri holy dip, have attracted over 64 crore pilgrims. With extensive security and logistical arrangements in place, the event is recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage. Authorities are ensuring a safe and seamless experience for all attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:35 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is actively overseeing the event, ensuring the safety and smooth flow of pilgrims. An advisory has been issued for devotees to use nearby ghats to avoid congestion at the Sangam.

The event, recognized by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage, showcases India's rich traditions. The authorities have implemented stringent security measures, deploying thousands of personnel and surveillance systems to ensure the safety of devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

