Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: The Shocking Dual Life of Joel Le Scouarnec

In a dramatic courtroom testimony, Joel Le Scouarnec, a retired French surgeon, stands accused of the grievous crimes of raping and sexually assaulting 299 victims, predominantly children, over 25 years. On the second day of the trial, his elder son drew a parallel between his father's actions and the infamous character Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Despite acknowledging their father's dual nature, both sons spoke of a happy childhood unmarred by abuse from Le Scouarnec. However, the trial has revealed deeper family traumas, including abuse by their paternal grandfather, as disclosed by the elder son. These revelations add another layer to the unfolding case, painting a complex picture of familial relationships impacted by past horrors.

As the trial proceeds, the sons grapple with the stark contrast between their father's nurturing image and the vile charges he faces. With the accused's past conviction for abusing relatives resurfacing, the community watches closely, seeking justice for numerous victims impacted by one of France's most notorious pedocriminal cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)