Chaos Erupts as Fire Breaks Out at Select City Mall Cinema

A fire erupted at a cinema hall in Select City Mall, Delhi, on Wednesday during a movie screening, causing panic among the audience, an official reported.

Patrons were watching 'Chhava' at PVR Cinemas when a section of the movie screen caught fire, eyewitnesses shared with PTI. The incident led to immediate chaos.

Delhi Fire Services received a call at 5:42 pm. Firefighters arrived promptly, and cinemagoers evacuated safely amid blaring alarms, with no injuries reported.

