Chaos Erupts as Fire Breaks Out at Select City Mall Cinema
A fire broke out at Select City Mall's cinema during a movie screening, prompting panic among patrons. Fire alarms sounded, leading to a swift evacuation. Emergency services were alerted and responded quickly, ensuring safety without any reported injuries.
A fire erupted at a cinema hall in Select City Mall, Delhi, on Wednesday during a movie screening, causing panic among the audience, an official reported.
Patrons were watching 'Chhava' at PVR Cinemas when a section of the movie screen caught fire, eyewitnesses shared with PTI. The incident led to immediate chaos.
Delhi Fire Services received a call at 5:42 pm. Firefighters arrived promptly, and cinemagoers evacuated safely amid blaring alarms, with no injuries reported.
