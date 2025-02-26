Prayers and Pilgrims: Pope Francis Battles Pneumonia from Hospital Room

Pope Francis remains under medical care for double pneumonia, with therapy ongoing, as the Vatican community intensifies prayers for his health. Argentines, Romans, and Catholics globally are united in their hope for his recovery, even as the Holy See proceeds with its routine activities.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who also suffers from chronic lung disease, was admitted on February 14 following a severe bout of bronchitis. Despite his condition, the Vatican reported Wednesday that Pope Francis had a restful night, receiving treatment while seated upright in his hospital room.

Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital, pilgrims have formed a makeshift devotional site, leaving candles and cards near a statue and participating in vigils. This outpouring of support highlights the global community's concern for the Pope, even as Vatican officials announce new bishops and initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)