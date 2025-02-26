Farewell to Babli: End of an Era at Delhi Zoo

A beloved 15-year-old leopard named Babli has died at Delhi's National Zoological Park. The animal succumbed to age-related complications while receiving treatment, reducing the zoo's leopard population to three, officials confirmed.

Brought from Chhattisgarh's Nandanvan Zoo in 2018, Babli outlived the average wild leopard lifespan of 10-12 years. In captivity, leopards can live up to 15-18 years, according to NZP Director Sanjeet Kumar.

Zoo officials collected samples during the post-mortem. These samples will be analyzed by the Indian Veterinary Research Institute to ascertain the precise cause of Babli's demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)