Farewell to Babli: End of an Era at Delhi Zoo

Babli, a 15-year-old leopard at the National Zoological Park in Delhi, passed away due to age-related health issues. Surpassing the typical lifespan of her wild counterparts, Babli's death leaves the zoo with only three remaining leopards. Further analysis will determine her exact cause of death.

New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:00 IST

A beloved 15-year-old leopard named Babli has died at Delhi's National Zoological Park. The animal succumbed to age-related complications while receiving treatment, reducing the zoo's leopard population to three, officials confirmed.

Brought from Chhattisgarh's Nandanvan Zoo in 2018, Babli outlived the average wild leopard lifespan of 10-12 years. In captivity, leopards can live up to 15-18 years, according to NZP Director Sanjeet Kumar.

Zoo officials collected samples during the post-mortem. These samples will be analyzed by the Indian Veterinary Research Institute to ascertain the precise cause of Babli's demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

