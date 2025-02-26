Cinema Panic: Fire Strikes During Movie Screening at Select Citywalk

A fire broke out Wednesday evening during a movie screening at Select Citywalk Mall's PVR Cinemas, causing panic among cinemagoers. The incident unfolded during the 4:15 pm showing of the film 'Chhava,' when part of the movie screen caught fire, according to eyewitness reports.

As alarms rang through the cinema hall, attendees rushed for exits, and the venue was promptly evacuated. Delhi Fire Services received a call at 5:42 pm, dispatching six fire tenders to the scene. Officials confirmed that the blaze was minor and swiftly contained by 5:55 pm, with no injuries reported.

Delhi Police received a call at 5:57 pm concerning potential entrapment, but assured in a statement that all individuals were safe and the flames were extinguished. One moviegoer, Veer Singh, initially mistook the fire for part of the film, before realizing the severity as smoke filled the air.

