Majestic Celebrations: Mahashivratri in Uttar Pradesh
Devotees thronged Shiva temples across Uttar Pradesh on Mahashivratri, offering prayers and performing rituals. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in ceremonies in Gorakhpur. The festival marks the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, celebrated with grand processions and spiritual fervor across the state's temple towns.
Thousands of devotees gathered at Shiva temples across Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Mahashivratri, a significant festival in Hinduism, marking the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The day saw an influx of pilgrims participating in rituals and offering prayers from early morning.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led rituals in Gorakhpur, performing 'rudrabhishek' and 'havan' amidst religious chants. In Varanasi, a vibrant procession featuring 'naga sadhus' and 'akharas' made its way to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, adorned for the occasion.
Significant temples in Ayodhya and Prayagraj also witnessed a massive turnout as devotees performed the sacred 'jalabhishek.' The celebrations were a testament to the deep-rooted faith and cultural unity symbolized by Mahashivratri across the state.
