Galloping Glory: Punjab Arena Polo Challenge Cup Set for High-Stakes Matches

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan announced that the sixth edition of the Punjab Arena Polo Challenge Cup is scheduled for next month, coinciding with the Holla Mohalla celebrations in Anandpur Sahib. The tournament aims to showcase top-tier equestrian talent from across the country.

The event, commencing on March 14 at the Charan Ganga Stadium, will be a spectacle of high-stakes polo matches, featuring elite teams. It promises to provide an exhilarating experience to spectators and participants while spotlighting Punjab's rich equestrian and sporting traditions.

Additional attractions include martial arts displays and cultural activities, aimed at keeping visitors entertained throughout the tournament. The event will also draw prominent sports figures and dignitaries, adding to its grandeur and appeal.

