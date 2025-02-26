Left Menu

Galloping Glory: Punjab Arena Polo Challenge Cup Set for High-Stakes Matches

The sixth edition of the Punjab Arena Polo Challenge Cup is set to take place during the Holla Mohalla celebrations in Anandpur Sahib. Featuring top-tier players, the event will highlight Punjab's equestrian tradition and include martial arts displays and cultural activities starting March 14 at Charan Ganga Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:04 IST
Galloping Glory: Punjab Arena Polo Challenge Cup Set for High-Stakes Matches
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan announced that the sixth edition of the Punjab Arena Polo Challenge Cup is scheduled for next month, coinciding with the Holla Mohalla celebrations in Anandpur Sahib. The tournament aims to showcase top-tier equestrian talent from across the country.

The event, commencing on March 14 at the Charan Ganga Stadium, will be a spectacle of high-stakes polo matches, featuring elite teams. It promises to provide an exhilarating experience to spectators and participants while spotlighting Punjab's rich equestrian and sporting traditions.

Additional attractions include martial arts displays and cultural activities, aimed at keeping visitors entertained throughout the tournament. The event will also draw prominent sports figures and dignitaries, adding to its grandeur and appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025