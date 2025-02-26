Shruti Haasan's 'The Eye' Set to Premiere at Wench Film Festival

Actress Shruti Haasan's international debut film, 'The Eye', is ready to make its India premiere at the prestigious Wench Film Festival. Helmed by director Daphne Schmon, the psychological thriller will inaugurate the festival, running from February 27 to March 2, dedicated to genre films encompassing horror, sci-fi, and fantasy.

The narrative of 'The Eye' follows Diana, portrayed by Haasan, who ventures to a secluded island following the tragic drowning of her husband Felix, played by Mark Rowley. Her despair gives way to curiosity as she uncovers the 'Evil Eye' ritual—an ancient custom promising Felix's return at a dark and unsettling price. Filmed in Athens and Corfu, the movie has gained traction after its screenings at the London Independent Film Festival and the Greek International Film Festival.

Haasan expressed her excitement over the Indian premiere, highlighting the film industry's need for sustainable practices. She celebrated the all-women-led production and its high-caliber storytelling. Director Schmon praised Haasan's portrayal of Diana, noting her authentic depiction of the character's complex emotional landscape. Produced by Fingerprint Content, 'The Eye' is set to leave a significant imprint on audiences.

