Conan O'Brien to Host Oscars with Political Humor

Conan O'Brien gears up to host the Oscars, promising a mix of humor and political commentary. As a first-time host, he aims to balance current events with celebrating cinematic achievements. Known for his comedic flair, O'Brien also plans to jest about Hollywood figures like Ron Howard and Tom Hanks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 04:58 IST
Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien, known for his sharp wit, is preparing to host the Academy Awards, a prestigious event in the film industry, by addressing political topics on stage this Sunday. The Oscars, traditionally a platform for social commentary, often provoke reactions, including from figures like former President Donald Trump.

In a press conference, O'Brien, hosting the Oscars for the first time, emphasized the importance of acknowledging the current political climate while maintaining the festive spirit of the event. He mentioned his aim to deliver humor without letting the evening solely revolve around political discourse.

The live broadcast on Disney's ABC network will feature O'Brien in a custom-tailored tuxedo. He humorously noted his intention to roast iconic Hollywood personalities, including Ron Howard and Tom Hanks, while sidestepping extensive rehearsal time, opting instead for a casual approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

