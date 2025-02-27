Conan O'Brien to Host Oscars with Political Humor

Conan O'Brien, known for his sharp wit, is preparing to host the Academy Awards, a prestigious event in the film industry, by addressing political topics on stage this Sunday. The Oscars, traditionally a platform for social commentary, often provoke reactions, including from figures like former President Donald Trump.

In a press conference, O'Brien, hosting the Oscars for the first time, emphasized the importance of acknowledging the current political climate while maintaining the festive spirit of the event. He mentioned his aim to deliver humor without letting the evening solely revolve around political discourse.

The live broadcast on Disney's ABC network will feature O'Brien in a custom-tailored tuxedo. He humorously noted his intention to roast iconic Hollywood personalities, including Ron Howard and Tom Hanks, while sidestepping extensive rehearsal time, opting instead for a casual approach.

