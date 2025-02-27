Left Menu

Tragic Passing of Michelle Trachtenberg, Beloved Star of 'Buffy' and 'Gossip Girl'

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, famed for her roles in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'Gossip Girl', has passed away at 39. Found unresponsive in her Manhattan apartment, she had recently been undergoing a liver transplant. Her family requests privacy, as the NYPD rules out criminal involvement.

Michelle Trachtenberg (Image source: Instagram/ @michelletrachtenberg). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In shocking news, acclaimed actress Michelle Trachtenberg, renowned for her roles in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'Gossip Girl,' has died at the age of 39. The New York City Police Department reported she was found unconscious and unresponsive in her Manhattan apartment.

Trachtenberg, who had recently been undergoing a liver transplant, was pronounced dead by emergency medical workers after officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 8 am. The NYPD has confirmed no criminal activity was involved in her untimely passing.

Her publicist, Gary Mantoosh, issued a statement expressing profound sadness over her death, and requested privacy on behalf of her family during this difficult time. Michelle began her acting journey as a child in commercials and then successfully transitioned to television with critically acclaimed roles, leaving an indelible mark on fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

