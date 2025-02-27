Entertainment Buzz: From Oscars Glitz to Streaming Shifts
The article outlines key current entertainment news, including Amazon's exclusive sports streaming, Warner Bros Discovery’s no-cost sports content, high-profile Oscars events, Mohamed Salah's daughter's TV debut, and Hollywood's challenges to remain a film hub. It also covers Michelle Trachtenberg's death and a fraud case involving Elvis' estate.
In a major move for live sports streaming, Amazon announced that Prime Video will exclusively stream 21 New York Yankees games in the 2025 season, focusing on key regions like New York, Connecticut, and parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. This strategic decision highlights Amazon's push in the competitive arena of live sports broadcasting.
Meanwhile, Warner Bros Discovery is set to enhance its streaming service Max by offering sports and news content for free to both premium and standard U.S. subscribers. This initiative is a bid to capture the shift from traditional cable to streaming platforms, tapping into live sports to attract new audiences and advertisers.
In Hollywood, the Oscar buzz centers around the nominees' dinner where figures like Timothee Chalamet and Ariana Grande were seen mingling before the awards show. Additionally, Mohamed Salah's daughter is set to appear in a popular Egyptian TV series, marking her small screen debut during Ramadan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
