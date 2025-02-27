Left Menu

Entertainment Buzz: From Oscars Glitz to Streaming Shifts

The article outlines key current entertainment news, including Amazon's exclusive sports streaming, Warner Bros Discovery’s no-cost sports content, high-profile Oscars events, Mohamed Salah's daughter's TV debut, and Hollywood's challenges to remain a film hub. It also covers Michelle Trachtenberg's death and a fraud case involving Elvis' estate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 10:28 IST
Entertainment Buzz: From Oscars Glitz to Streaming Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major move for live sports streaming, Amazon announced that Prime Video will exclusively stream 21 New York Yankees games in the 2025 season, focusing on key regions like New York, Connecticut, and parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. This strategic decision highlights Amazon's push in the competitive arena of live sports broadcasting.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros Discovery is set to enhance its streaming service Max by offering sports and news content for free to both premium and standard U.S. subscribers. This initiative is a bid to capture the shift from traditional cable to streaming platforms, tapping into live sports to attract new audiences and advertisers.

In Hollywood, the Oscar buzz centers around the nominees' dinner where figures like Timothee Chalamet and Ariana Grande were seen mingling before the awards show. Additionally, Mohamed Salah's daughter is set to appear in a popular Egyptian TV series, marking her small screen debut during Ramadan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025