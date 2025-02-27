Left Menu

Selena Gomez Targeted by Body Shamers at SAG Awards: Taylor Lautner Defends

Selena Gomez faced criticism for her weight loss at the SAG Awards, sparking controversy and accusations of using Ozempic. Her former boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, defended her against the body-shaming remarks, highlighting the unrealistic standards faced by women. Gomez has spoken openly about her health struggles affecting her weight.

Hollywood icon Selena Gomez recently became the subject of online debate following her appearance at the SAG Awards, drawing attention from social media users who criticized her for apparent weight loss. The discourse included unfounded claims that the actress and singer resorted to using Ozempic, a diabetes medication that some individuals use for weight management.

Amid the body-shaming backlash, Gomez's former beau, Twilight star Taylor Lautner, stood up for her on Instagram. Lautner shared a post from influencer Alex Light, which spotlighted the contradictory responses to Gomez's physique at SAG Awards over consecutive years, denouncing the inconsistency and pressure on women regarding body image.

Lautner, who has shared his own struggles with body image following public scrutiny post-Twilight, emphasized the cruelty of societal expectations. He urged individuals to embrace their inner and outer beauty, echoing Gomez's own journey with lupus and its impact on her fluctuating weight due to health complications since her early fame.

