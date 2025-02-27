Left Menu

Global Flood of Faith: Maha Kumbh 2025's Worldwide Impact

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath praised PM Modi for the successful global execution of Maha Kumbh 2025. He acknowledged the media's role and emphasized the potential of spiritual tourism in the state, showcasing significant pilgrim numbers at religious sites, with a record turnout at Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:22 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful organization of the Maha Kumbh 2025, describing it as a 'truly global event.'

He addressed the media, expressing gratitude for their coverage and emphasizing that Modi's visionary leadership was pivotal in its execution. The Chief Minister highlighted the potential of spiritual tourism, noting that Uttar Pradesh is ideal for this growing sector.

Adityanath shared impressive statistics, stating that in 2024 alone, 64 crore pilgrims visited various religious sites across the state. The Maha Kumbh hosted a record 66.3 crore visitors over 45 days in Prayagraj, underscoring the event's global significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

